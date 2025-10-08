Middletown Police chief injured after being hit by suspect's car

article

Middletown Police Department Chief Gary Benedict was injured this morning while investigating a possible stolen cellphone, police say.

At just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Benedict responded to the 7600 block of Main Street and confronted the suspect. Shortly afterward, Benedict was struck by the suspect's car when he fled the scene.

Benedict was then transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he was subsequently treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. He has since been released.

"The Chief is in good spirits and even joked with me that he needed a new police car," Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh said in a statement. He reportedly visited the Chief in the hospital prior to his release.

"We are thankful for the community’s thoughts and prayers for our Chief, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and all of our law enforcement partners for their assistance and support," he added.

Felony assault, carjacking, grand larceny

The backstory:

The suspect, who has since been identified as Juan Vashuan Payne, 41, reportedly abandoned his 2017 Toyota RAV4 after fleeing the crime scene in the northbound travel lane of Interstate 81. He then opened the door of a white work van that had slowed due to his stopped vehicle, police say. The van then drove Payne to the next exit, where he allegedly took the van at knifepoint before fleeing east on Route 277.

The suspect ultimately crossed state lines and was taken into custody in West Virginia. This was after he struck several West Virginia law enforcement vehicles and at least one civilian vehicle, police say. This disabled the van.

Payne now faces multiple charges related to the incident, including felony assault, felony carjacking and grand larceny.

According to police, Payne was already wanted on a capias warrant out of Winchester, as well. Capias warrants are issued after an individual has failed to comply with a prior court order.