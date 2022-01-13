Woman arrested, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon at Capitol Police headquarters

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a woman who drove to their headquarters Wednesday in a vehicle filled with firearms and ammunition.

Authorities say at approximately 1:40 p.m., 58-year-old Kery Lynn McAttee parked her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the ‘No Parking’ zone in front of U.S. Capitol Police headquarters.

McAttee told officers she drove to Washington D.C. from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had regarding January 6, 2021.

During that conversation, an agent spotted a gun case and the butt of a long firearm in McAttee's Silverado.

McAttee confirmed there were guns in her vehicle. The Capitol Police confiscated an unloaded Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzle loader, a loaded Mossberg .410 caliber shotgun, and a Gamo pellet gun.

At this time, authorities believe there is no evidence McAtee was coming to the Capitol to do anything, except speak with officers. Details of what McAtee told officers have not been revealed, because they are now part of an open investigation.

McAttee has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession/transportation of a semi-automatic rifle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.