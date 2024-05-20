Pregnant mom of 4 charged in drunk driving hit-and-run that killed 2, hurt 13

article

The woman accused of driving drunk before striking a group of pedestrians in a horrific crash in mid-Michigan that killed two people and injured several others was arraigned on charges on Monday.

Ashley Marie Monroe, 35 of Perrinton, was arrested roughly three minutes after police said she hit at least 15 people in Watertown Township in Clinton County early Saturday evening. According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle struck the group near South Wacousta Road near Corrison Road before fleeing.

The victims are a 30-year-old man from Grand Haven and a 42-year-old man from Grand Ledge.

Monroe pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon and waived a reading during her arraignment. She was formally charged with multiple counts of operating under the influence including two of OWI causing death. She was also charged with failure to stop at a scene when at fault.

Monroe was given a $1 million cash/surety bond by the judge, who opted to double the requested amount that the prosecutor had sought.

During her arraignment on charges on Monday, her attorney asked for a reasonable bond, saying that Monroe is a lifelong Michigan resident with no criminal history.

Additionally, her attorney said Monroe is pregnant and is a parent to four other children – ages 13, 11, 7, and 1 – and is currently living with her fiance.

Monroe has worked for the the Secretary of State's Office as a clerk for the past 18 months.

READ NEXT: Five seriously injured in downtown Rochester explosion, including three children

The state said, during the investigation, they determined that Monroe had a mostly empty bottle of Crown Royale, she ran from the scene, and she had multiple prescription bottles in her possession.

When her alcohol level was tested at the jail, she registered a .183 – more than twice the legal limit of .08. Additionally, officials said they found blood, hair, and other evidence on her car after she was arrested.

The state asked for a $500,000 bond – but the judge doubled that at $1 million cash surety bond.

She's due back in court on June 6.

Representing the state, authorities said the details about the victims need to be considered before setting bond.

Monroe was arrested just after the deadly crash in Watertown, Michigan, just northwest of Lansing.

"With heavy hearts, we pray for all of the individuals and families affected by this incident. We are here for all of you," says the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Dewitt Twp Police, Dewitt City Police, Bath Twp Police, Michigan State Police, Delta Fire Department, Lansing Fire Department, Lansing Twp Fire, Mercy Ambulance, Clinton Area Ambulance, Grand Ledge Ambulance, Portland Ambulance, The Clinton County Road Commission, Clinton County Victim Support, Clinton County Emergency Management and Clinton County Central Dispatch.