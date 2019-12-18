Michael B Jordan movie production prompts DC street closures

article

Superstar of cinema Michael B. Jordan will be in town tomorrow to film Without Remorse – and drivers near the Dupont Circle neighborhood should expect some closures.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The District says the following streets will be impacted by production from around 6:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

:• Corcoran Street, NW between 17th Street, NW & 19th Street, NW

• R Street, NW between 17th Street, NW & 19th Street, NW

• New Hampshire Avenue, NW between Riggs Place, NW & Q Street, NW

• 18th Street, NW between Riggs Place, NW and Q Street, NWAll street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

Advertisement

Drivers should also expect parking restrictions.

The Creed and Black Panther star will play John Clark - the iconic protagonist in a number of Tom Clancy novels.



