1 dead, 5 hospitalized after Ridge Road crash in Montgomery County

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The Brief One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Ridge Road near Cedar Grove Elementary School. Five people traveling in the other vehicle were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police are investigating the crash, which prompted a large emergency response and traffic delays.



One man was killed and five other people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Ridge Road in Montgomery County.

What happened

The crash happened in the 24000 block of Ridge Road near Hawkes Road and Cedar Grove Elementary School in the Damascus/Germantown area.

Emergency crews initially responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision with possible entrapment.

Dozens of first responders were sent to the scene, including fire engines, an extrication ladder truck, a heavy rescue squad and multiple EMS units.

1 dead, 5 taken to hospitals

Officials later confirmed that an adult man died in the crash. He was the only person inside one of the vehicles.

Five people were traveling in the second vehicle. All five were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Officials had not released the ages of the five patients.

Traffic impact

The crash blocked lanes along Ridge Road while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Montgomery County police advised drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

What's next:

Officials have not released information about what caused the collision or identified the man who died.

Authorities said a summary of the events leading to the crash will be released as more information becomes available.