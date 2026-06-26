Suspect arrested after man shot, killed leaving MGM National Harbor parking garage

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The Brief Prince George’s County police said a suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at MGM National Harbor. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Christopher Austin Jr. of Alexandria, Virginia. Investigators said the shooting followed an argument while the suspect and victim were in the parking garage exit line.



A suspect is in custody after police said a man was fatally shot following an argument at the exit of the MGM National Harbor parking garage.

What we know:

Prince George’s County police said 36-year-old Tyrell Hairston of Accokeek is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Christopher Austin Jr. of Alexandria, Virginia.

Officers responded around 11:10 p.m. June 25 to a report of a crash in the area of Monument Avenue and MGM National Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Austin inside his slingshot autocycle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

What investigators say happened

The preliminary investigation found Hairston and Austin were both in the exit line at the MGM National Harbor parking garage, according to police.

Investigators said it preliminarily appears Hairston initiated an argument with Austin.

Police said Hairston then got out of his vehicle, approached Austin in the slingshot autocycle and shot him.

After the shooting, Austin drove away and crashed nearby, police said.

Suspect called 911, police say

Shortly after the shooting, Hairston called 911 and turned himself in, according to police.

He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Police said there is no indication at this time that Hairston and Austin knew each other before their interaction at the garage exit.

How to help investigators

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police homicide detectives at 301-516-2512.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers online, through the "P3 Tips" mobile app or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Police said callers should refer to case number 26-0033867.