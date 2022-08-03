Metrorail network issues causing major delays on all train lines

Metrorail officials say network issues are causing major delays on all train lines Wednesday morning.

Officials say they are investigating and troubleshooting the issues, but currently have no estimate for full network restoration.

Station managers are actively monitoring the situation.

Metro also says real time arrival data on the transit system's website and apps may not accurately reflect train arrival times. They are asking riders to use the in-station next train signs for arrival info.

No other details are known at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.