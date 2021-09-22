Metropolitan Police searching for suspects in tire iron attack

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for two suspects in connection to an assault that occurred Monday.

At 4:19 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, officers were called to the 3400 block of Benning Road NE where two people were involved in an argument.

During the altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim by hitting them with a tire iron. During the assault, a second victim tried to intervene, but a second suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the ground and threatened the second victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

The first victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were caught on a nearby surveillance camera and police are trying to track them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.