Man reportedly tried to abduct teen in Loudoun County, detectives say

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man reportedly tried to abduct a teenage girl in Round Hill.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, a teenage girl told detectives that she was walking in the area of Main Street and High Street around 4:30 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown male in a blue or grey-colored sedan.

The victim said the man initially asked her for money for gas and then asked if she knew anything about cars. She says he then grabbed her, but she was able to free herself and get away.

The subject was described as a Black man, 5’8"- 5’9" tall, and told the victim he was 18 years old. He was described as wearing a brown leather jacket and blue jeans.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area around 4 p.m. and saw any suspicious activity to call 703-777-1021. You can also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.