Metropolitan Police announce several road closures in preparation for 'Justice for J6' rally

Metropolitan Police have released a detailed list of all street closures and areas where drivers cannot park on Saturday, Sept. 18 when the ‘Justice For J6’ rally is expected to take place.

The protest is only scheduled to last for just over an hour, but hundreds are expected to be in attendance.

DC Police and Capitol police are bracing for the weekend. Fencing is going back up around the Capitol building and the Department of Defense has been asked to provide support with the National Guard if need be.

Drivers who do not need to be in the area around the Capitol Saturday are asked to avoid it for their safety and others.

Officials say from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 18, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking :

3rd Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue, from 3rd Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue, from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW

I Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

H Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

17th Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

17th Street from I Street, NW to K Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

From 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

3rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW from Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive, NW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW

While police say they do not anticipate additional street closures, there is the potential for other intermittent closures in downtown DC.

