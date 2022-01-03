Expand / Collapse search

Metrobus temporarily suspends service amid snowstorm

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:22PM
FOX 5 DC

Metrobus officials have temporarily suspended service amid a winter snowstorm that's hitting the D.C. region.

"All buses currently in operation with customers will operate to the end of the line to complete their routes if safe to do so, officials announced Monday. "All other buses will hold at stops until roads are passable and safe to resume service."

Winter snow conditions hit Virginia

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick checks in as winter snow conditions hit Virginia.

Winter weather conditions hit Maryland

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh covers the conditions as the winter snow hits Maryland.

Metro says it will continue to monitor road conditions to determine when it is safe to resume service.

Metrorail service continues to operate on a normal schedule with trains every 12-24 minutes.