Metrobus temporarily suspends service amid snowstorm

Metrobus officials have temporarily suspended service amid a winter snowstorm that's hitting the D.C. region.

"All buses currently in operation with customers will operate to the end of the line to complete their routes if safe to do so, officials announced Monday. "All other buses will hold at stops until roads are passable and safe to resume service."

Metro says it will continue to monitor road conditions to determine when it is safe to resume service.

Metrorail service continues to operate on a normal schedule with trains every 12-24 minutes.