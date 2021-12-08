Metrobus rider, exiting passenger exchange gunfire in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say an exchange of gunfire broke out between a rider and a passenger who just exited a Metrobus early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near 16th Street and Good Hope Road in the Southeast, D.C.
Officials say an individual who was exiting the bus fired at the rear of the vehicle. A passenger on board returned fire through a window.
Both suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.