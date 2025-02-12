Metrobus to resume normal service Thursday after winter storm disruptions

article

The Brief Metrobuses are slated to resume normal service Thursday at 4 a.m. after storm disruptions. 40 buses were stuck in ice and snow Tuesday night, leading to service changes. Passengers should check for updates as Metro continues monitoring conditions.



Metrobus will resume normal service on Thursday starting at 4 a.m., after operating under a severe snow plan following a winter storm that left dozens of buses immobilized.

Metro officials announced Wednesday that 165 routes are now running, while 15 remain on detour as crews continue assessing road conditions.

The backstory:

On Tuesday night, the storm caused significant disruptions, leaving 40 buses stuck in ice and snow. In response, Metro implemented its severe snow plan at 8 p.m. Tuesday, limiting service to major roads and impacting 42 out of 193 routes.

While Metrorail service remained unaffected, Metro warned passengers of potential delays, detours, and longer wait times. MetroAccess also maintained normal service with minor weather-related delays.

As conditions improve, Metro urges riders to check for updates before traveling.

Check for the latest Metro delays and updates online.