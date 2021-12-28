Metrobus experiencing driver shortage that may impact schedule, wait times

Metrobus service is being impacted by a pandemic-related bus operator shortage, the company announced Tuesday.

There will be fewer buses, especially during peak rush-hour times, that may impact travel.

Metrobus said customers on some routes may experience longer than usual wait times due to reduced frequency of service or canceled trips.

"We will continue to update our customers on the status of service as soon as we are able to, they said. "We ask for your patience and encourage customers to plan ahead and allow additional travel time."

As of Tuesday, December 28, the following routes are currently being impacted:

