Expand / Collapse search

Metro to hold public comment sessions on 'Better Bus' initiative

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
FOX 5 DC

ON THE HILL: New Metro Chief shares vision for the future

Randy Clarke, who will take over as the new Metro General Manager & CEO later this year, sits down with FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald to share his vision for Metro's future.

Metro has also announced a new campaign to get public comment on redesigning the region's bus network.

The initiative is called "Let's Talk Better Bus," and it features events around the DMV to get public input.

The agency is considering changes with how the system works, and they are also considering partnerships with other transit agencies. 

Several roundtables are scheduled to take place this month for people to weigh in on initiative.

You can see the list of roundtables below:

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Brookland-CUA Metro Station/Bus Bays
Northeast, D.C.

Friday, Oct. 14, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Anacostia Metro Station
Southeast, D.C.

VIRGINIA

Friday, Oct. 14, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
ALIVE! Food Distribution
Alexandria

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Rosslyn Metro Station/Bus Bays
Arlington

Maryland

Saturday, Oct. 15, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Mega Mart (Adelphi)
Prince George’s County

Sunday, Oct. 16, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Shoppers Food Warehouse at Penn Mar
Prince George’s County

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Takoma-Langley Crossroads Transit Center
Montgomery County

Metro’s new General Manager Randy Clarke begins Monday

New Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke is taking over as leader of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Monday.

If you can't make it to any of these events in person, you can also fill out an online survey by clicking here.

To learn more about the Better Bus initiative and network redesign click here.