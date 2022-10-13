Metro to hold public comment sessions on 'Better Bus' initiative
Metro has also announced a new campaign to get public comment on redesigning the region's bus network.
The initiative is called "Let's Talk Better Bus," and it features events around the DMV to get public input.
The agency is considering changes with how the system works, and they are also considering partnerships with other transit agencies.
Several roundtables are scheduled to take place this month for people to weigh in on initiative.
You can see the list of roundtables below:
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Thursday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Brookland-CUA Metro Station/Bus Bays
Northeast, D.C.
Friday, Oct. 14, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Anacostia Metro Station
Southeast, D.C.
VIRGINIA
Friday, Oct. 14, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
ALIVE! Food Distribution
Alexandria
Tuesday, Oct. 18, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Rosslyn Metro Station/Bus Bays
Arlington
Maryland
Saturday, Oct. 15, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Mega Mart (Adelphi)
Prince George’s County
Sunday, Oct. 16, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Shoppers Food Warehouse at Penn Mar
Prince George’s County
Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Takoma-Langley Crossroads Transit Center
Montgomery County
If you can't make it to any of these events in person, you can also fill out an online survey by clicking here.
To learn more about the Better Bus initiative and network redesign click here.