Metro to hold public comment sessions on 'Better Bus' initiative

Metro has also announced a new campaign to get public comment on redesigning the region's bus network.

The initiative is called "Let's Talk Better Bus," and it features events around the DMV to get public input.

The agency is considering changes with how the system works, and they are also considering partnerships with other transit agencies.

Several roundtables are scheduled to take place this month for people to weigh in on initiative.

You can see the list of roundtables below:

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Brookland-CUA Metro Station/Bus Bays

Northeast, D.C.

Friday, Oct. 14, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Anacostia Metro Station

Southeast, D.C.

VIRGINIA

Friday, Oct. 14, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

ALIVE! Food Distribution

Alexandria

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Rosslyn Metro Station/Bus Bays

Arlington

Maryland

Saturday, Oct. 15, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Mega Mart (Adelphi)

Prince George’s County

Sunday, Oct. 16, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Shoppers Food Warehouse at Penn Mar

Prince George’s County

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Takoma-Langley Crossroads Transit Center

Montgomery County

If you can't make it to any of these events in person, you can also fill out an online survey by clicking here.

To learn more about the Better Bus initiative and network redesign click here.