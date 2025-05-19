The Brief WMATA to introduce tap-to-pay system allowing riders to pay fares directly with a credit card or mobile wallet. New system eliminates the need to load funds onto a digital Metro card before tapping at fare gates. Metro is testing the feature, with full rollout expected by the end of the month.



The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is preparing to launch a new tap-to-pay system that will allow riders to pay rail fares directly with a credit card on their phones.

Metro to launch tap payments

What we know:

The tap program will eliminate the current step of loading funds onto a digital Metro card before tapping at fare gates. Instead, riders will be able to pay directly at the gate using their credit card or mobile wallet.

WMATA has been working on this upgrade for some time, following similar systems in New York City and Chicago. Officials have indicated that the existing fare card system will remain in place for those who prefer it.

Direct credit card fare system

Metro is currently testing the feature with employees at select stations. General Manager Randy Clarke said he expects the system to be operational by the end of the month, though an official launch date has not yet been announced.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Metro to roll out direct tap payment for riders