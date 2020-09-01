Metro riders can now add SmarTrip payment cards to iPhone, Apple Watch

If you ride Metro or other regional transit providers in the D.C. region you can now pay using your iPhone or Apple Watch.

The transit agency says SmarTrip payment cards can now be added to those devices. Riders can hold their device near the card reader to pay anywhere SmarTrip is accepted.

"We are excited to deliver a new level of convenience and simplicity for our customers. If you have an iPhone or Apple Watch, you already have everything you need to simply tap and go," said Metro General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld in a statement. "In every step in the customer journey, SmarTrip on iPhone and Apple Watch makes it simpler, easier, faster, safer... just better."

Riders can also download the SmarTrip app in the App Store to add funds, check balances, set up Auto Reload, and even manage SmartBenefits from their employer.

SmarTrip on iPhone and Apple Watch is now available on iPhone 8 and later as well as Apple Watch Series 3 and later. For more information, visit wmata.com/ApplePay.

Use new payment options at:

- All 91 Metrorail stations in DC, Maryland and Virginia

- All Metro parking garages and lots

- All Metrobus routes

- All regional bus providers, including ART, DASH, Fairfax Connector, Cue, Ride On, TheBus, Circulator, Loudoun County Transit, and Potomac and Rappahannock Transit/PRTC.