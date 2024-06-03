Metro riders brace as first workweek of summer Red Line closures begins
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Metro Red Line riders are bracing for possible delays as the first workweek of the transit system’s summer construction project begins.
The work began June 1 and closed the Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Takoma stations. The summer construction will continue through August 31, with the Takoma Station reopening on June 30.
Metro will provide free shuttle buses to the closed stations, with express service also available between Silver Spring and downtown D.C.
The closure will allow the construction of a new mezzanine at Silver Spring which aims to improve the connectivity between the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center and the future Purple Line Station with Metro. Other maintenance and repair will also be completed.
Customers can use Metro’s online trip planner tool to plan their commutes.
Metro Summer Red Line Service Information
June 1 – June 29, 2024
Free shuttle buses replace trains between Glenmont and Fort Totten
Stations closed: Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Takoma
Green Line service and Red Line service to/from Shady Grove available at Fort Totten
June 30 – Aug. 31, 2024
Free shuttle buses replace trains between Glenmont and Takoma
Stations closed: Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, and Silver Spring
Green and Red Line service available at Fort Totten
Takoma Station reopened. Customers traveling between the closed stations and Takoma should use the local shuttle bus, or limited stop shuttle bus to the Red Line via Fort Totten
Parking will be free at all five stations for the summer closure.
Metro Summer Red Line Closures Map (WMATA)
Metro Summer Red Line Travel Alternatives
Free Shuttle Service
Free local, limited-stop, and express shuttles available during Metrorail operating hours. Shuttles will be available at all closed stations for customers with accessibility needs. To request an accessible shuttle, please ask a Metro team member onsite.
Saturday, June 1 to Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024
Local: Local service stopping at all stations between Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, Takoma, and Fort Totten
AM/PM Peak - approximately every 4 minutes
All other times, weekends, and holidays - approximately every 8 minutes
Estimated travel time: 61 minutes between Glenmont and Fort Totten during peak traffic
Limited 1: Limited-stop service between Glenmont, Wheaton, and Fort Totten
AM/PM Peak - approximately every 4 minutes
All other times, weekends, and holidays - approximately every 8 minutes
Estimated travel time: 37 minutes between Glenmont and Fort Totten during peak traffic
Limited 2: Limited-stop service between Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Fort Totten
AM/PM Peak - approximately every 4 minutes
All other times, weekends, and holidays - approximately every 8 minutes
Estimated travel time: 25 minutes between Glenmont and Fort Totten during peak traffic
Express: Express service between Silver Spring and Metro Center (pick up location 12th & G streets NW)
Weekday only – approximately 4-8 minutes all day
Estimated travel time: 39 minutes between Silver Spring and Metro Center during peak traffic
Metro Summer Red Line Shuttle Bus Locations
Additional travel alternatives are available via Metrorail, Metrobus, Montgomery County Ride On, and MTA Commuter Bus. For a list of all bus options view our bus cheat sheet.
MARC train is also offering promotional $3.00 one-way fare from Garrett Park, Kensington, and Silver Spring to Union Station on the Brunswick Line, with weekly and monthly tickets discounted to $22.50 and $81 respectively. More information is available on the MTA's Red Line construction page. MTA's Red Line construction page.
For a full list of travel alternatives and project information go to wmata.com/majorconstruction.