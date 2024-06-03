Metro riders brace as first workweek of summer Red Line closures begins

Metro Red Line riders are bracing for possible delays as the first workweek of the transit system’s summer construction project begins.

The work began June 1 and closed the Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Takoma stations. The summer construction will continue through August 31, with the Takoma Station reopening on June 30.

Metro will provide free shuttle buses to the closed stations, with express service also available between Silver Spring and downtown D.C.

The closure will allow the construction of a new mezzanine at Silver Spring which aims to improve the connectivity between the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center and the future Purple Line Station with Metro. Other maintenance and repair will also be completed.

Customers can use Metro’s online trip planner tool to plan their commutes.

5 Metro stations to close for summer construction work on Red Line

Metro Summer Red Line Service Information

June 1 – June 29, 2024

Free shuttle buses replace trains between Glenmont and Fort Totten

Stations closed: Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Takoma

Green Line service and Red Line service to/from Shady Grove available at Fort Totten

June 30 – Aug. 31, 2024

Free shuttle buses replace trains between Glenmont and Takoma

Stations closed: Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, and Silver Spring

Green and Red Line service available at Fort Totten

Takoma Station reopened. Customers traveling between the closed stations and Takoma should use the local shuttle bus, or limited stop shuttle bus to the Red Line via Fort Totten

Parking will be free at all five stations for the summer closure.

Metro Summer Red Line Closures Map (WMATA)

Metro Summer Red Line Travel Alternatives

Free Shuttle Service



Free local, limited-stop, and express shuttles available during Metrorail operating hours. Shuttles will be available at all closed stations for customers with accessibility needs. To request an accessible shuttle, please ask a Metro team member onsite.

Saturday, June 1 to Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024

Local: Local service stopping at all stations between Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, Takoma, and Fort Totten

AM/PM Peak - approximately every 4 minutes

All other times, weekends, and holidays - approximately every 8 minutes

Estimated travel time: 61 minutes between Glenmont and Fort Totten during peak traffic



Limited 1: Limited-stop service between Glenmont, Wheaton, and Fort Totten

AM/PM Peak - approximately every 4 minutes

All other times, weekends, and holidays - approximately every 8 minutes

Estimated travel time: 37 minutes between Glenmont and Fort Totten during peak traffic



Limited 2: Limited-stop service between Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Fort Totten

AM/PM Peak - approximately every 4 minutes

All other times, weekends, and holidays - approximately every 8 minutes

Estimated travel time: 25 minutes between Glenmont and Fort Totten during peak traffic



Express: Express service between Silver Spring and Metro Center (pick up location 12th & G streets NW)

Weekday only – approximately 4-8 minutes all day

Estimated travel time: 39 minutes between Silver Spring and Metro Center during peak traffic

Metro Summer Red Line Shuttle Bus Locations

Additional travel alternatives are available via Metrorail, Metrobus, Montgomery County Ride On, and MTA Commuter Bus. For a list of all bus options view our bus cheat sheet.

MARC train is also offering promotional $3.00 one-way fare from Garrett Park, Kensington, and Silver Spring to Union Station on the Brunswick Line, with weekly and monthly tickets discounted to $22.50 and $81 respectively. More information is available on the MTA's Red Line construction page. MTA's Red Line construction page.

For a full list of travel alternatives and project information go to wmata.com/majorconstruction.