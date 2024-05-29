A major construction project on the Red Line will close five Metro stations for the better part of the summer.

The Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Takoma stations will shutdown beginning the weekend of June 1-2.

Free shuttle buses will replace the trains, including limited-stop service to Fort Totten and local service stopping at all closed stations.

The work will continue through the summer with the Takoma Station reopening first on June 30. The remaining stations will remain closed through August 31.

Trains will run normal service to all other lines and the remaining Red Line stations during the weekend.

Officials say the closures will allow them to build a new mezzanine to connect the future Purple Line to Metrorail at the Silver Spring Station. Crews will also perform maintenance and repairs.

5 Metro stations to close for summer construction work on Red Line

Red Line Service Information From WMATA

Free shuttle buses replace trains between Fort Totten and Glenmont.

Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Takoma stations closed.

Normal Service frequencies between Shady Grove and Fort Totten.

Local and limited-stop shuttle buses will operate as follows:

Local: Local service approximately every 4-8 minutes between Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Takoma, and Fort Totten

Estimated travel time: 61 minutes

Limited 1: Limited-stop service approximately every 4-8 minutes between Glenmont, Wheaton, and Fort Totten

Estimated travel time: 37 minutes

Limited 2: Limited-stop service approximately every 4-8 minutes between Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Fort Totten

Estimated travel time: 25 minutes

Find the complete list of service disruptions online.