Giant Food issuing new bag size restrictions for shoppers in DC

Next time you go grocery shopping in the District, you may need to bring a smaller bag.

Giant Food announced that starting late last week, suitcases, duffel bags, and bags larger than 14" x 14’ x 6’ have been banned at select stores in D.C.

In a statement, officials said retail theft is the reason why.

"The retail theft we are experiencing across our market area is a problem that affects everyone," the statement read in part. "It limits product availability, creates a less convenient shopping experience, and, most critically, puts our associates and customers in harm’s way. We need to be able to run our stores safely and profitably, and we take these responsibilities seriously. The tactics we deploy are only one of the solutions to our problem."

Other grocery stores have also taken action. In recent months, Fox 5 reported on Harris Teeter locations in D.C. banning large bags and asking customers to see their receipts. Meanwhile, some Safeway locations in the District now require customers to scan their receipts before they’re able to leave the store.

In front of a Giant store in Northwest on Monday, some said they understood why the company’s policy change was made.

"I could see it go both ways," explained Kevin Hutt. "I don’t have a strict opinion to it."

Others, however, said they didn’t agree with the change.

"I don’t know, I feel like all these policies," Tom McVey said before walking into the store, "they generally just hurt normal people, like, who are not going to steal anyway."