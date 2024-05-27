Tornado warnings, watch issued across DC, Maryland & Virginia

A Tornado Warning was issued around 8:00 p.m. Monday for Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County.

The warning is in effect until 9:00 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are up for eastern D.C., and central and southern Prince Georges County until 9:15 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the D.C. area until 11 p.m.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says the threat will quickly wind down in a couple of hours as drier air comes barreling in from the west.

FOX 5's Caitlin Roth says the prime time for storm development is between 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. There have been a few showers and an isolated storm in the area with chances of evening showers as well.