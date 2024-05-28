Here's the average school teacher salary in DC, Maryland & Virginia

article

The average salary of teachers in D.C. has been ranked in the top five average salaries in the country.

On average, D.C. teachers pulled in $84,882 for the 2023-2024 school year. Maryland teachers averaged a salary of $79,420. Virginia teachers averaged a salary of $63,103.

Several counties across the D.C. area continue to battle widespread teacher shortages.

Before the start of the 2023 -2024 school year, Fairfax County Public Schools says it has fewer than 100 teacher vacancies. Montgomery County Public Schools says they have 180 full-time open teacher positions, and D.C. Public Schools has 106 outstanding teacher vacancies.

Teacher salary average:

The national average starting teacher salary in 2024 was $44,530, according to the NEA.

The national average teacher salary in 2024 was $69,544, according to the NEA.

Here’s how that compares across the country:

According to the National Education Association (NEA), the nation’s largest teachers union, on average, teachers are making 5% less than they did 10 years ago.

States with the highest average teacher salaries:

California ($95,160)

New York ($92,696)

Massachusetts ($92,307)

Washington ($86,804)

District of Columbia ($84,882)

States with the lowest average teacher salaries:

West Virginia ($52,870)

Florida ($53,098)

South Dakota ($53,153)

Mississippi ($53,354)

Missouri ($53,999)