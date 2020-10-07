Metro police looking for suspect in alleged Silver Line attempted rape
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Metro Transit Police are looking for a suspect who they say attacked a woman in front of her child on a Silver Line train in Northern Virginia Tuesday evening.
According to police, the incident occurred between McLean and East Falls Church around 11:35 p.m. after the suspect boarded the train at Wiehle-Reston East.
Investigators say the suspect assaulted the woman, and tried to take off her clothes. He also reportedly exposed himself during the incident.
The victim was able to escape from the suspect at East Falls Church Station – where she met with Metro police.
They believe her child was the only other person in the rail car during the time of the incident.
Investigators believe the suspect got off the train at Foggy Bottom Station.
The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt with the words "Piranha Joe" on the left sleeve, a logo of a circle and a fish on both the rear and left breast areas of the shirt.
If you have any information that might help investigators, call (301) 955-5000.