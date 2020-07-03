Metro on modified schedule through Fourth of July weekend

Metro is adjusting its operating hours over the Fourth of July weekend.

The transit agency said additional services will be offered on Saturday to accommodate any crowds coming into the area for the Salute to America fireworks display. FULL LIST OF METRO SERVICE INFO

HOURS & SERVICE:

Metrorail

Friday, July 3

Advertisement

-Metrorail will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., operating on a "Covid-19 weekend schedule."

-Red LineTrains will operate every 20 minutes.

-Blue LineOrange LineGreen LineYellow LineTrains will operate every 30 minutes.

-Off-peak fares will be in effect all day, and parking will be free at all Metro-operated parking garages and lots.

Saturday, July 4

-Metrorail will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., operating on a "Covid-19 weekend schedule" during daytime hours:

-Red LineTrains will operate every 20 minutes.

-Blue LineOrange LineGreen LineYellow LineTrains will operate every 30 minutes

-More frequent service will begin on all lines at approximately 4 p.m. to accommodate the Salute to America event on the National Mall.

-The following stations near the National Mall will remain open for "entry only" for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the fireworks display:

L'Enfant Plaza (Orange, Blue, Yellow, Green)

Smithsonian (Orange, Blue)

Federal Triangle (Orange, Blue)

Metro Center (Orange, Blue, Red)

McPherson Sq (Orange, Blue)

Farragut West (Orange, Blue)

Foggy Bottom (Orange, Blue)

Rosslyn (Orange, Blue)

Farragut North (Red)

Gallery Place (Red, Green, Yellow)

-After 9 p.m., most other stations will only be available for "exit only." Metro will continue to run trains on all lines, in both directions until all customers have been accommodated

-Nine Orange/Silver line stations west of Ballston are served by shuttle buses, rather than trains, due to planned summer construction work. Visit wmata.com/platforms for additional details. (Shuttle buses will be available at Ballston until the last train arrives)

-Arlington Cemetery remains closed until further notice.

-Bicycles and large coolers are not permitted due to space constraints as a result of Covid-19 and possible crowding.

Metrobus

Friday and Saturday, July 3 - 4

-Service will operate from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on a "Covid-19 weekend schedule."

-Buses in service or scheduled to start at 11 p.m. will continue their routes to the end of the line before going out of service.

-All customers should enter and exit through the rear doors and fares are temporarily waived due to Covid-19.

-Expect detours around the National Mall.

MetroAccess

Friday and Saturday, July 3-4

-MetroAccess will operate normal Covid-19 service hours.

-Subscription trips will be canceled.

-Customers may still travel by making a reservation online at wmata.com or contact the MetroAccess Reservations Center at 301-562-5360.

For your safety and the safety of Metro employees, cloth face coverings or masks are required in stations, trains, buses and MetroAccess vehicles. While ridership is not expected to match pre-Covid levels for Independence Day activities, even a modest increase over current levels could result in crowding. Metro cannot guarantee social distancing will be possible. People are encouraged to consider all transportation options such as walking, biking or scooters or traveling earlier in the day.