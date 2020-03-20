Metro makes additional service reductions this weekend

article

Due to workforce availability challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, Metro says service on rail and buses will be "extremely limited" this weekend across the D.C. region.

Trains will run every 30 minutes on all lines, according to Metro. Meanwhile, buses will operate on a Sunday schedule with no supplemental routes.

Earlier this week, Metro announced only essential travel will be allowed until further notice in an effort to "protect frontline employees, while maintaining regional mobility for essential trips taken by hospital staff, government officials, and emergency responders."

Weekend hours will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Arlington National Cemetery and Smithsonian Metrorail stations have been closed to prevent crowds from visiting the cherry blossoms during peak bloom in the District.