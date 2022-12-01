Metro honors Rosa Parks Day by reserving seat on every bus

article

Thursday is Rosa Parks Day, and Metro is honoring her life and legacy by reserving a seat on every bus in the WMATA system.

WMATA also featured The Rosa Parks Bus outside the Anacostia Metro Station, a bus dedicated to Rosa Parks and her contributions to the civil rights movement.

On December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus to a white man.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ PHOTO: WMATA

Her actions inspired the Montgomery bus boycott, a protest against racial segregation that was integral to the civil rights movement.

Today, Parks has been honored by the U.S. Congress as "the first lady of civil rights."