Metro extends planned summer shutdown amid coronavirus crisis

Metro is planning on extending its planned summer shutdown to include nine stations in order to take advantage of low ridership amid the coronavirus crisis.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The adjusted summer shutdown will now include Silver Line stations and will begin on Memorial Day and continue through Labor Day.

Originally, three Orange Line stations -- Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church – were to close for platform work.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA