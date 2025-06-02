Expand / Collapse search

Metro extends hours for Post Malone show at Northwest Stadium

By Miracle Gross
Published  June 2, 2025 4:18pm EDT
The Brief

    • Metro will extend hours on Monday, June 2nd for a Post Malone show at Northwest Stadium. 
    • Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo will be the only stations open for entry, with all other stations exit-only. 

WASHINGTON - Post Malone takes the stage Monday night for the 15th stop on his "Big A** Stadium Tour" at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. 

Local perspective:

Washington Metro has announced extended service hours to ensure concertgoers get home safely. 

The show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Jelly Roll as the opening performer. 

According to a post on X from WMATA, if the show goes on past their regular closing at midnight, they will still be open for transit. 

Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo will be the only stations open for entry; all other stations will be exit-only.

For more details on Metro schedules and service updates, visit wmata.com.

The Source: Information in this story comes from WMATA. 

