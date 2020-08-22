Metro employee dies of COVID-19
WASHINGTON - A Metro employee has died from COVID-19.
It's the transit agency's first coronavirus death since the pandemic began.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says the deceased was a manager in Metro's Rail Operations Control Center who fell ill "several weeks ago."
The agency declined to further identify the deceased.
WMATA has reported 308 confirmed coronavirus cases among employees since the pandemic began. The agency says 270 of those employees have since returned to work.