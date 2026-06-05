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Report of smoke outside Woodley Park station caused early Metro delays

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated June 5, 2026 8:33 AM EDT Published June 5, 2026 6:11 AM EDT
Metro delays after report of smoke outside Woodley Park station | FOX 5 AT 4AM
Metro delays after report of smoke outside Woodley Park station | FOX 5 AT 4AM

Metro delays after report of smoke outside Woodley Park station | FOX 5 AT 4AM

Metro temporarily suspended Red Line service between Cleveland Park and Dupont Circle on Friday morning after a report of smoke outside the Woodley Park station.

WASHINGTON - Metro temporarily suspended Red Line service between Cleveland Park and Dupont Circle on Friday morning after a report of smoke outside the Woodley Park station.

Trains were not running through the area, and riders experienced delays in both directions for over an hour Friday morning beginning around 5:45 a.m.

Metro advised customers traveling between Cleveland Park and Dupont Circle to use routes D70 and D72 as an alternative.

By 7:15 a.m., officials said Red Line trains were no longer single tracking, but riders should expect residual delays.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority.

NewsWashington Metropolitan Area Transit AuthorityWashington, D.C.