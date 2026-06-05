Report of smoke outside Woodley Park station caused early Metro delays

Metro temporarily suspended Red Line service between Cleveland Park and Dupont Circle on Friday morning after a report of smoke outside the Woodley Park station.

Trains were not running through the area, and riders experienced delays in both directions for over an hour Friday morning beginning around 5:45 a.m.

Metro advised customers traveling between Cleveland Park and Dupont Circle to use routes D70 and D72 as an alternative.

By 7:15 a.m., officials said Red Line trains were no longer single tracking, but riders should expect residual delays.