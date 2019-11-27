Metro delays after flooding reported at Pentagon Station
WASHINGTON - Flooding conditions inside Metro's Pentagon Station have triggered delays along parts of the Blue and Yellow lines as cars bypass the terminal.
Pictures posted online show pools of water around the station’s turnstiles.
"We apologize for the conditions you encountered at Pentagon. We are aware of this issue and maintenance crews are en route to the station," Metro tweeted in response to a Twitter user who posted photos of flooding.
The transit agency says bus service to the station has been requested.