Metro delays after arching insulator closes some stations along Red Line
WASHINGTON - Metro riders can expect delays Wednesday after an arching insulator closed some stations along the Red Line.
The issue was reported around 9 a.m. Metro said the arching insulator was identified at the Van Ness station. The problem caused train service between Friendship Heights and Cleveland Park to be suspended. Tenleytown and Van Ness stations are closed.
Metro said customers can use bus routes 31, 33, H2, L2 and N2 for travel between Cleveland Park and Friendship Heights. Shuttle busses are also in place at the following locations:
Friendship Heights
Northbound: Bus Bay K
Southbound: Bus Bay C
Tenleytown-AU
Northbound: Wisconsin & Albermarle
Southbound: Wisconsin & Albermarle
Van Ness-UDC
Connecticut Avenue NW & Veazy Terrace
Cleveland Park
Northbound L1/L2 stop on Connecticut Avenue far side of Ordway St
Southbound L1/L2 stop on Connecticut Avenue near side of Ordway St
