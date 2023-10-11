Metro considering overnight service on 13 bus routes starting mid-December

Metro is expected to offer 24/7 service on thirteen bus routes starting December 17, pending final Metro Board approval Thursday.

Bus Service will be offered on the 32, 33, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6/A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4 and X2 lines of service every 20 minutes or better, between the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.

This initiative from the Better Bus Network aims to provide safe and reliable service while remaining available to late-night workers and businesses. The new initiative also supports Metro's goal of providing accessible service to customers and satisfying their transportation needs.

The Board is expected to formally approve the new overnight schedule at its meeting with Metro officials Thursday. Metro already secured $12 million in funding from the D.C. Council specifically for 24-hour service that will serve all eight wards.