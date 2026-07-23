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Metro completes Red Line signal repairs; no delays expected Thursday

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FOX 5 DC
News
Updated July 23, 2026 6:53 AM EDT Published July 23, 2026 6:07 AM EDT
Metro completes Red Line signal repairs | FOX 5 AT 6AM
Metro completes Red Line signal repairs | FOX 5 AT 6AM

Metro completes Red Line signal repairs | FOX 5 AT 6AM

Metro officials say repairs to a signaling system issue that caused delays along the Red Line on Wednesday have been completed. 

The Brief

    • Repairs completed after a signaling system issue caused Red Line delays Wednesday.
    • Crews finished work following water intrusion that affected signals outside Van Ness.
    • Normal service began at 5 a.m. with no delays expected.

WASHINGTON - Metro officials say repairs to a signaling system issue that caused delays along the Red Line on Wednesday have been completed. 

Crews finished work after earlier water intrusion affected signals outside Van Ness.

In a message on X, Metro said the signaling system at Van Ness was successfully tested and that service between Friendship Heights and Dupont Circle is expected to run without delays or disruption. 

Normal service began at 5 a.m.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

NewsWashington Metropolitan Area Transit AuthorityWashington, D.C.