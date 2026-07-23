Metro completes Red Line signal repairs; no delays expected Thursday
WASHINGTON - Metro officials say repairs to a signaling system issue that caused delays along the Red Line on Wednesday have been completed.
Crews finished work after earlier water intrusion affected signals outside Van Ness.
In a message on X, Metro said the signaling system at Van Ness was successfully tested and that service between Friendship Heights and Dupont Circle is expected to run without delays or disruption.
Normal service began at 5 a.m.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.