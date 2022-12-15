Metro adds extra hour of service for Sunday’s Washington Commanders game against Giants

Fans attending Sunday's Washington Commanders game against the New York Giants will be able to ride Metro an hour later than usual after it's over.

Metro official said trains will run on a normal Sunday schedule with an additional hour (until 12:30 a.m.) Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The Commanders will cover the cost of the fares for all fans and customers that want to stay through the end of the game and enter the station during the extended period of service.

"This is an important game, and we are proud to do everything we can to make sure our Burgundy & Gold family can show up, pack the stands, and stay loud through the entirety of the game," said Co-Owner and Co-CEO Tanya Snyder in a statement. "We encourage our fans to arrive early and stay late to cheer on the team to victory, knowing a reliable transportation option is free and available to get them home safely. We can't wait for Sunday night."

When Metrorail service is extended beyond its normal closing time Sunday - Morgan Boulevard Station and Downtown Largo will be the only stations where customers can enter the system. All other stations will be "exit only."

The last trains leaving the Morgan Boulevard Station will be 12:28 a.m. toward Ashburn (Silver Line) and 12:30 a.m. toward Franconia-Springfield (Blue Line).

"We are pleased to partner with the Commanders to ensure their fans and employees can enjoy the game and count on Metro to get home," said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke in a statement. "Everyone at Metro will be rooting for the home team to win big on Sunday night!"

The full schedule is available online.