Metro Access van struck by gunfire in Prince George's County: police

Published  February 14, 2025 3:02pm EST
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Metro Access bus was struck by gunfire on Valentine's Day in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Prince George's County police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue on Friday, February 14. Officers received a call at approximately 2 p.m. According to police, a Metro Access van was struck by gunfire. 

No one inside the van was injured. The above area remains an active scene, as police continue to investigate. 

This remains a developing story. 

