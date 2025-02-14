Metro Access van struck by gunfire in Prince George's County: police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Metro Access bus was struck by gunfire on Valentine's Day in Prince George's County, Maryland.
Prince George's County police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue on Friday, February 14. Officers received a call at approximately 2 p.m. According to police, a Metro Access van was struck by gunfire.
No one inside the van was injured. The above area remains an active scene, as police continue to investigate.
