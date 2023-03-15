Metallica acquires controlling stake in Alexandria-based vinyl manufacturer

article

Metallica has acquired the majority interest in Furnace, an Alexandria-based record pressing company and provider of high-quality vinyl records.

The acquisition formalizes a long-standing relationship between the band and Furnace which has produced more than five million pieces of Metallica vinyl since 2014.

"We couldn’t be more happy to take our partnership with Furnace — and Eric, Ali and Mark specifically — to the next level," said Lars Ulrich, co-founder of Metallica. "Their indie spirit, the passion they have for their craft… culturally we’re kindred souls." James Hetfield, co-founder of Metallica, added, "Furnace has been great to Metallica and more importantly to our fans. This deepened relationship between Metallica and Furnace ensures that fans of vinyl everywhere, particularly our Fifth Members, will have continued access to high quality records in the future."

Metallica and Furnace have worked together on projects such as the deluxe box set editions of Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, …And Justice For All, Metallica (a/k/a The Black Album) and S&M2.

Founded by Eric Astor in 1996, Furnace is known for making high-quality records at its 70,000-square-foot facility in Alexandria, Virginia.

Furnace is one of the largest record pressing companies in the U.S. They offer standard and heavyweight pressings, color vinyl, special effect color vinyl and custom vinyl etching. Furnace also oversees other services related to the creation and packaging of records.

In addition to Metallica, Furnace counts many major artists, global music companies, record labels and indie/punk acts as clients.

"Building Furnace into the dedicated and experienced family of experts that it is today has been a huge effort, but immensely gratifying" said Eric Astor, founder of Furnace. "Knowing our long-term future is secured while also being better able to take advantage of growth opportunities is really exciting for every member of the Furnace staff." Ali Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Furnace, added, "We have found ideal partners in Metallica. They want us to continue our customer driven focus. To that end we look forward to providing even greater capacity and service to each of our customers in the future."