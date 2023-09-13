Family, friends remember DuVal High School student gunned down walking home from class

Family and friends held a vigil Tuesday to remember the DuVal High School student gunned down while walking home from class.

Police say the shooting happened Monday afternoon less than a mile from the school. Investigators believe 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore came upon a fight between two groups of people when shots rang out.

The teen was stuck by gunfire and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

"She's a lovable person, she has a good soul, she just has this humbleness to her that everybody misses. She's quiet, she's very nice, not confrontational," said Glen Reid, Jayda’s father. "People tell me it's always the good ones that get hurt, and I didn't know until the experience happened to me and our family."

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit organization formed after the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is offering a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.