Menorah vandalized outside Olney synagogue hours before Hanukkah celebrations set to begin

A menorah was vandalized outside a synagogue in Olney hours before Hanukkah celebrations were set to begin.

Montgomery County police say officers were called to Chabad of Olney on Georgia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. where they found the synagogue’s menorah tipped over and damaged.

An eyewitness called the concerning act in to police, according to the synagogue’s Rabbi Bentzy Stolik.

"This event, on the eve of Hannukah, is obviously very distressing to the Jewish community. Word got out very fast in our small and wonderful community of Olney, Maryland, and texts and phone calls of support started flooding in within minutes," Stolik wrote in a statement.

He says despite the act of vandalism, the community came together and within hours, came up with a temporary fix so Thursday night’s celebrations could continue.

"For the Jewish community, acts like these, don't slow us down, or cause us to run away and hide. To the contrary, it inspires us to want to ensure that the light of our menorahs and the fight for freedom to celebrate our religion and faith are only strengthened," Stolik wrote.

He says the synagogue is hosting a Hanukkah celebration at the Olney Town Center next Tuesday, and they are expecting a large turnout.

"While some are bent on causing darkness, we encourage everyone to take part in adding light. For Jews - light menorahs at window every night of chanukah! For all people - increase in goodness of kindness during these times!"

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information should contact them.