Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer travel season across DC region amid high gas prices

AAA expects more than 1.05 million Washington, D.C. area residents to travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend, a slight drop of about 3,200 travelers from last year.

Officials say economic uncertainty and higher fuel costs are likely keeping growth flat.

Nearly 89% of local travelers will hit the road, even as gas prices reach $4.68 per gallon in the District.

More than 91,000 residents are expected to fly, a small decrease from last year, while bus, rail and cruise travel is up 3.8%, driven largely by cruising demand.

Nationally, more than 45 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday.

Drivers should expect the heaviest congestion Thursday and Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., along with Monday afternoon, according to transportation data company, INRIX.

Sunday is expected to bring the lightest traffic. INRIX notes that crash risks increase as congestion shifts from metro areas to highways, urging drivers to get enough rest, plan routes ahead of time and stay undistracted and sober.

Best and Worse Times to Travel by Car

Thursday, May 21: Worst 12–9 p.m.; best after 9 p.m.

Friday, May 22: Worst 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; best before 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 23: Worst 12–5 p.m.; best before 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 24: Minimal traffic impact expected

Monday, May 25: Worst 12–5 p.m.; best before 10 a.m.

AAA also recommends carrying a full summer emergency kit before hitting the road.

AAA Summer Emergency Kit suggestions:

Fully charged cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Basic tool kit

Blanket

Rain jacket or poncho

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

Jumper cables or a Jump box

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets