Memorial Day weekend forecast: Sunshine with clouds expected across DC Region

Sunshine and a few clouds to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says there's a chance of high pressure moving in from the NW. There will be a chilly W/NW wind that will be gusty at times up to 25+mph. Daytime highs will be below seasonal in the upper 60s to low 70s.

For Sunday, similar weather can be expected with sunshine and clouds. A passing shower can't be completely ruled out, but it looks like it will pass mainly well south. Lower Southern Maryland may get a quick shower in the evening hours, while the Beltway may see an early Monday morning, passing quick shower over Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, and Charles Counties that will quickly exit over the Bay.

Clearing skies on the backside of it. Most areas stay dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Tolbart says plenty of sunshine can be expected to start the day, but then clouds will filter in as the day goes on. Highs should continue to slowly rise. The low to middle 70s seems possible, temperatures below seasonal.