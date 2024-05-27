Memorial Day road closures in DC ahead of parade and celebrations
WASHINGTON - Memorial Day welcomes a number of parades and events along with road closures across the D.C. area.
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day:
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
- 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street, Northwest
- Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, Northwest
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, Southwest
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, Northwest
- 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
- SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps
- 12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue, Southwest
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
- • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street, Northwest
- Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, Northwest
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, Southwest
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, Northwest
- 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
- SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps
- 12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue, Southwest