Memorial Day road closures in DC ahead of parade and celebrations

Memorial Day welcomes a number of parades and events along with road closures across the D.C. area.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day:

4th Street from Pennsylvania, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest

6th Street from Pennsylvania to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street, Northwest

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, Northwest

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, Southwest

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, Northwest

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps

12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue, Southwest

