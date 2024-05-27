Expand / Collapse search

Memorial Day road closures in DC ahead of parade and celebrations

By
Published  May 27, 2024 9:27am EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Memorial Day road closures

Several road closures in effect ahead of the Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON - Memorial Day welcomes a number of parades and events along with road closures across the D.C. area.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day:

  • 4th Street from Pennsylvania, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
  • 6th Street from Pennsylvania to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
  • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
  • 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
  • Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street, Northwest
  • Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, Northwest
  • Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, Southwest
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, Northwest
  • 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
  • SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps
  • 12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue, Southwest

Related

Memorial Day parades and other things to do in DC, Maryland &amp; Virginia
article

Memorial Day parades and other things to do in DC, Maryland &amp; Virginia

Memorial Day Weekend is here and there are plenty of parades, celebrations, and other events in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

  • 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
  • 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
  • • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
  • 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
  • Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street, Northwest
  • Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, Northwest
  • Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, Southwest
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, Northwest
  • 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest to Independence Avenue, Southwest
  • SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps
  • 12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue, Southwest

Memorial Day welcomes some sun and clouds

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes has your Memorial Day forecast and what to expect with upcoming thunderstorms.