Melania Trump sports Bottega Veneta dress at Kennedy Center’s ‘Les Misérables’ opening night

The Brief Donald and Melania Trump arrived at the Kennedy Center’s ‘Les Misérables’ Opening Night, marking his first appearance at the venue since being elected as chairperson. Trump has stripped much of the Kennedy Center's programming and management in the last six months. Melania Trump was wearing a black sleeveless Bottega Veneta gown paired with silver stilettos for the occasion.



Melania Trump joined her husband, Donald Trump, at the Kennedy Center’s ‘Les Misérables’ Opening Night.

The first lady was sporting a black sleeveless Bottega Veneta gown paired with silver stilettos for the occasion. The second lady, Usha Vance, was seen wearing a navy sleeveless Shoshanna dress paired with navy pumps.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Kennedy Center on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to attend a performance of Les Misérables this evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump at Kennedy Center

The backstory:

The opening marked President Trump's first visit to the venue since he was elected chairperson, back in February.

Shortly after the news, Trump shared a post on Truth Social stating the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees had unanimously selected him for the position.

"It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!" Trump wrote.

Trump has stripped much of the Kennedy Center's programming and management in the last six months.

Big picture view:

According to sources, at least ten to twelve performers reportedly planned to sit out the opening night of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday night. CNN reports this group are major performers and members of the ensemble who would have to be replaced by understudies.

"Any performer who isn’t professional enough to perform for patrons of all backgrounds, regardless of political affiliation, won’t be welcomed," Richard Grennell, the newly appointed director of the Kennedy Center, said to CNN.

Grenell also indicated that he hoped to release the names of those boycotting, in order to prevent them from being hired in future productions.