The winning numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing were 18-21-29-42-50, and the Mega Ball number 2.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Burgess, Virginia. It’s the largest jackpot ever won in Virginia, and the 10th jackpot won in the state since Mega Millions started in 2002.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize. They can choose to take the full jackpot amount, before taxes, in annual payments over 30 years, or take a one-time cash option of an estimated $155.5 million before taxes.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, July 1, resets to its new starting value of $50 million ($22.4 million cash).

The Virginia winner is the second jackpot won under the new $5 game format, which began with the April 8. The first jackpot under the new format was won in Ohio on April 18.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier, multiplying the base prize levels by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X.

Drawings are at 11 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays and Fridays. The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.

Seven Mega Millions jackpots have been over $1 billion. Those were in South Carolina in 2018, Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine and Florida in 2023, and New Jersey and California in 2024. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.