Mega Millions jackpot jumps again after no winners reported Friday

Nobody matched all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

That means the first Mega Millions drawing of the New Year on Tuesday night will have a grand prize of $785 million, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value comes to $395 million.

There have been 22 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

Friday night's numbers drawn were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 Gold Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 3x

There was one winning tickets sold that matched five numbers worth $1 million.

That ticket was sold in Ohio.

A man holds Mega Millions lottery tickets in New York City.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $600 million just six other times in its more than 20-year history.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

