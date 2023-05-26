Meerkat pups born at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

For the first time in 16 years, three meerkat pups were born at the Small Mammal House at the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

Mommy meerkat Sadie and father Frankie welcomed the pups on May 10.

Zoo officials say Sadie is nursing her offspring which all appear healthy and strong.

Keepers say they have not yet learned the sex of the meerkat pups who are just starting to open their eyes and explore their habitat.