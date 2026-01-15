MedStar DC nurses file complaint with DC attorney general over wage‑violation claims

MedStar Washington Hospital Center nurses have filed a formal complaint with the D.C. Office of the Attorney General alleging wage and hour violations, according to the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United.

What we know:

The union says the complaint accuses the hospital of falsifying pay records, issuing incorrect pay, missing scheduled pay dates, and allowing unpaid checks to go unresolved for weeks. It also alleges that managers have created a culture that pressures nurses to work off the clock.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center issued a statement saying:

"We are committed to paying all our associates fairly, accurately, and on-time, and we have processes in place to meet this commitment on a daily basis. We encourage associates to raise any concerns about particular paychecks. Recently, we became aware of some concerns regarding pay for certain nurses. We immediately began looking into those concerns, and where we have confirmed a mistake, we have issued corrected paychecks to impacted nurses. We are continuing our review and will expedite correction of any errors we identify. Our goal is to calculate pay correctly for all associates every time. We appreciate our associates bringing this issue to our attention and we will take this opportunity to continuously improve our processes for the future."

Nurses held a protest outside the hospital on Thursday. NNU/NNOC represents more than 2,200 registered nurses at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

