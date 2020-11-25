Medical marijuana dispensary opening in Manassas next week

Across Virginia, so far, more than 7,000 people have received medical marijuana prescriptions from their doctors.

Starting next week, people in Northern Virginia will be able to fill those prescriptions.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The area’s first medical cannabis dispensary is opening on Tuesday, December 1 in Manassas. It’s called Beyond/Hello.

Patients must receive certification from a doctor who is licensed to prescribe cannabis by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. It takes some navigating, but you can search for one on their website. Once registered, you can book an appointment.