Med tech accused of killing 87-year-old ruled competent to stand trial

The Maryland medical technician accused of murdering an elderly resident of a Potomac senior living center has been found competent to stand trial.

What we know:

Maurquise James, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in a case that has drawn widespread attention.

James appeared in court by live video feed from jail on Thursday. The Maryland Department of Health has found him competent to face the charges against him.

James is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Maryland State Police trooper hours before his arrest last week.

Police and prosecutors say security camera footage shows James wearing a wig and walking outside the Cogir Senior Living Center in Potomac on Feb. 14, the day of the murder.

Police allege he entered the facility and had planned the killing for more than a month. James was employed there as a medical technician delivering medications to residents.

The victim was 87-year-old Robert Fuller, a retired Navy officer and attorney from Maine. Prosecutors say Fuller was shot in the head while in his bed.

They say James had been in Fuller’s room the night before, delivering medications to Fuller and his live-in companion. Police allege James had previously entered the facility before and after hours by propping open doors and disabling door alarms.

The motive behind the fatal shooting has not been disclosed.

Police say earlier that day in Baltimore, James fired a gunshot at a Maryland State Police trooper during a traffic stop. The trooper was not injured.

James fled to Rockville and was later taken into custody. He is charged with attempted murder in that case.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke to James' defense attorney, Michael Stark.

"At this time, the defense expects to enter two not guilty pleas in each case. One not guilty plea in each case, but both will be not guilty pleas. At this time, not guilty means not guilty. These are going to be hard-fought cases," said Stark.

What's next:

James is being held without bond.

His preliminary hearing on the murder charge is scheduled for March 27.