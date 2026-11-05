MDTA announces final environmental approval for Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study

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The Brief The MDTA received final federal environmental approval for its Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study. Crews will construct two four-lane spans across the Chesapeake Bay. MDTA expects to begin design work in 2028, with construction starting in 2032.



The Maryland Transportation Authority announced Thursday that it has received final federal environmental approval for its Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study, clearing the way to build two new bridge spans and remove the existing crossings.

The publication of the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision under the National Environmental Policy Act concludes the study. The Federal Highway Administration selected Alternative C, which transportation officials identified as the most cost-effective option.

Under the selected plan, crews will construct two four-lane spans with full shoulders across the Chesapeake Bay and remove the existing bridge spans. MDTA expects to begin design work in 2028, with construction starting as early as 2032.

Officials said the project will improve safety, capacity, and travel reliability, minimize environmental impacts, add $23 billion to the local economy, and generate more than 60,000 jobs.

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Replacing the current bridges will resolve issues such as narrow lanes and missing shoulders while ending the need for major rehabilitation work that causes traffic delays.

The new crossing will provide 230 feet of navigational clearance to satisfy U.S. Coast Guard requirements. The height matches the new Francis Scott Key Bridge and will allow larger ships to access the Port of Baltimore.

The project also calls for widening U.S. 50/301 to eight lanes, four in each direction, from west of Oceanic Drive to east of Cox Creek, to accommodate transitions to the new spans.

Included in the plan is a proposed one-time investment of up to $40 million for transit improvements, land preservation commitments on the Eastern Shore, and a potential bicycle and pedestrian path.

The environmental documents are available at baycrossingstudy.com. Anyone unable to access them can call 1-667-203-5408 for assistance.